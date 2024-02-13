Visitors from the Hybrid Centre of Excellence (HCoE) in Finland arrived in Hampshire to listen to talks in how to deal with multiple scenarios. Attendees were hosted at the Strategic Command’s Defence Experimentation and Wargaming Hub in Southwick Park last week.

Dr Shiho Rybski of HCoE said: "The wargaming hub represents a great opportunity to further international collaboration and HCoE would be excited to explore future opportunities to support wargaming. By training and working together, we can better prepare to counter the broad spectrum of hybrid threats, the wargaming hub can provide the platform in which to collaborate." The HCoE was established in 2017 and is an international network-based organisation that provides expertise and training to 34 EU and NATO countries. The government hopes that future collaborations will prepare defence strategists for any future eventualities.