News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

MoD: Strategic wargaming expertise shared in Southwick with Nato allies leaving guests from Finland engrossed

Cutting-edge expertise on defensive strategy was shared with guests at a Wargaming hub in Southwick.
By Freddie Webb
Published 13th Feb 2024, 11:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Visitors from the Hybrid Centre of Excellence (HCoE) in Finland arrived in Hampshire to listen to talks in how to deal with multiple scenarios. Attendees were hosted at the Strategic Command’s Defence Experimentation and Wargaming Hub in Southwick Park last week.

Strategic talks were held with Nato allies at the Strategic Command’s Defence Experimentation and Wargaming Hub. Picture: MoD.Strategic talks were held with Nato allies at the Strategic Command’s Defence Experimentation and Wargaming Hub. Picture: MoD.
Strategic talks were held with Nato allies at the Strategic Command’s Defence Experimentation and Wargaming Hub. Picture: MoD.

The wargaming facility, run by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), helps personnel develop tactical skills by countering hybrid threats which combine conventional military capabilities with non-traditional tactics. This includes cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns and economic coercion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Shiho Rybski of HCoE said: "The wargaming hub represents a great opportunity to further international collaboration and HCoE would be excited to explore future opportunities to support wargaming. By training and working together, we can better prepare to counter the broad spectrum of hybrid threats, the wargaming hub can provide the platform in which to collaborate." The HCoE was established in 2017 and is an international network-based organisation that provides expertise and training to 34 EU and NATO countries. The government hopes that future collaborations will prepare defence strategists for any future eventualities.

Related topics:SouthwickNATOFinlandGovernmentHampshire