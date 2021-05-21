The F-35 jets and Merlin helicopters playing an integral role in Carrier Strike Group's historic deployment - special e-mag

An F-35 jet and a Merlin helicopter on the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth

The company has two key platforms that are integral to the operation of the CSG - the F-35 jet and the Merlin helicopter in two guises.

The F-35 is billed as the most advanced fighter jet in history and this powerful fifth-generation aircraft will be on full display as it embarks on HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The Merlin Mk2 provides the fleet with anti-submarine warfare capability and is essential to the protection of the carrier and the CSG. Plus the helicopter now has the Crowsnest radar system that acts as an airborne early warning platform, being the eyes and ears of the fleet to protect it against airborne attacks.

Lockheed Martin has worked side by side with its customers, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force, over decades to provide the capabilities of the Merlin and the F-35.

