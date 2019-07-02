This is why navy employees dressed up in pink and fancy dress

Have your say

HUNDREDS of employees at HMS Collingwood in Fareham donned pink or fancy dress and completed their annual 5k Race for Life event raising £443 for Cancer Research.

Leading Physical Trainer (LPT) Sharlotte Pape organised the event. She said: ‘Race For Life is a great event to raise awareness and raise money for Cancer Research as cancer affects 1 in 2 people.’

Lieutenant Commander Steve Marsh came second in the event.

He said: ‘I fully embraced the race for life pink clothing, enjoying the fun atmosphere with my fellow competitors and helping to raise funds for such a worthwhile cause.’

Interserve Reprographics Supervisor Rob Morrow also took part.

He added: ‘It was a great event for a fantastic cause and I am really pleased that we were all able to take part.’