The 40-year-old Olympian attended the graduation event at Gosport’s HMS Sultan to wish newly-qualified air engineering and advanced air engineering technicians good luck.

Pete, who is a Commander in the Senior Service, bagged gold in the men's coxless four at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, and then a gold medal in the men's eight at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

He became the most decorated sportsman to represent the UK armed forces following his huge successes and retired from competition in 2018.

Three-time Olympic Gold medallist Cdr Pete Reed speaking with Air Engineering Technicians at their Pass Out.

But in 2019 he suffered a devastating spinal stroke which left him wheelchair-bound.

Despite his disability, the former Olympian still plays a key role in the Royal Navy and met two classes of sailors who completed their phase two training with 764 Initial Training Squadron, Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School.

His presence at the pass out parade left newly-qualified sailors overwhelmed.

Air Engineering Officer Holly Griffiths, of 764 Initial Training Squadron, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have Cdr Reed as our VIP. He epitomises the highest standards of core naval values, namely courage, commitment, discipline, respect, integrity and leadership and I’m sure that each one of our trainees will take something from this experience to inspire them throughout their careers.’

Three-time Olympic Gold medallist Cdr Pete Reed was the guest at a recent Air Engineering Pass Out at HMS Sultan

