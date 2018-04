Have your say

ONE of the Royal Navy’s newest – and smallest – vessels has been put through her paces in rough weather sea trials.

HMS Magpie, the latest survey vessel, tackled the choppy waters of the Irish Sea less than a month after she was launched.

The 18m catamaran will be part of the navy’s hydrographic squadron, replacing veteran survey vessel Gleaner.

Her primary role will be in maintaining the integrity of coastal waters.

She will be commissioned next month and based in Devonport.