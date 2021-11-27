Charlie Eldred is received for the service. Picture: Mike Cooter (261121)

Inspirational Charles ‘Chas’ Eldred, of Waterlooville was a navigator in the RAF, flying in Lancaster bombers from 1939 to the end of the war.

During his career, the former Flight Lieutenant led a mission to bomb Hitler’s heavy water factory in Norway and later took part in the carpet bombing of Dresden.

Chas died peacefully in Ranvilles Nursing Home, in Titchfield on October 18, aged 99.

Charles Eldred in 2019 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (060619-39)

His funeral took place yesterday at the Oaks Crematorium in Havant and was attended by a standard bearer from the Royal Air Force Association and a trumpeter from the Royal Air Force, who played the Last Post.

During the service, family members spoke lovingly of Chas’s career as an educator, where he became the beloved head teacher of Sandhurst Junior School, in Catford, London.

Speaking during the service, Chas’s niece-in-law, Tracie Brown said: ‘He was clever, bright and always encouraging.

RAF insignia draped over the coffin of Charlie Eldred. Picture: Mike Cooter (261121)

‘Uncle had sparkling, bright, blue cheeky eyes which, even at the end of his life, shone.

‘He will be missed by all of us that had the pleasure and honour of knowing him. He was a special man who led a long and lovely life.’

After being demobbed, Chas went into teaching until his retirement in 1985.

Although he never had children of his own, Chas was described as a ‘loving man’ who was ‘adored’ by his pupils.

Charles Eldred, 99, pictured in his RAF uniform during the Second World War

Chas fostered relationships with his pupils that lasted a lifetime, with several of his former students sending condolence messages to the family.

One pupil. Francesca De Palma Iadarola – who went to Sandhurst Junior School between 1960 and 1966 – even attended his funeral.

She said: ‘He was so great and inspirational. He was incredibly kind. He was the best teacher.’

Christine Walker, a former teacher who worked with Chas for more than a decade, said he could always bring the best out in pupils.

Charlie Eldred's hearse being escorted. Picture: Mike Cooter (261121)

‘He was a wonderful man,’ she said. ‘He had a very special way of encouraging the children by praising them. The children adored him.’

Carole Calvert, Chas’s niece, said her uncle was loved by children and adults alike.

‘He just appealed to the child in everyone,’ she said. ‘He had that ability.’

Chas, the second oldest of four children, was born on August 6, 1922, in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

He left home at 16 to become an engineer in London, working at the Woolwich Arsenal before joining the RAF, joining 83 Squadron.

During the war he married his wife Edith. The pair remained together for more than 75 years until Edith died, in April 2016.

Charles Eldred, 99, has died. The funeral for the RAF veteran took place on Friday at Oaks Crematorium, in Havant.

Neighbour Lyn Wishart, 66, lived next door to Chas and Edith in Titus Gardens, Waterlooville, for 10 years, and said the pair were ‘made for each other’.

She added: ‘Chas was full of fun. He was happy and a perfectionist. He had the most lovely blue eyes that sparkled. He was just a remarkable man.’

