TV host is welcomed to charity dinner

A NAVAL base welcomed comedian and TV presenter Jim Davidson OBE at a charity dinner.

The presenter of The Generation Game attended a fundraising dinner at HMS Sultan in Gosport, talking about his role as the CEO for the charity Care After Combat.

The charity, formed by Jim Davidson OBE and Simon Weston CBE, aims to support veterans with alcohol and substance misuse problems.

From the evening, HMS Sultan was able to present a cheque for £3,600.

Base Warrant Officer and WO and SR’s Mess President, WO1ET (MESM) Stephen Micallef, said: ‘We were honoured to have Jim Davidson as our VIP guest.

‘His speech was very funny and he had everyone in stitches.

‘He also had a really important message about the good work that Care After Combat is undertaking so we were delighted to be able to present him with a total of £4,000, which was raised for the charity from the night.’