Two children from Royal Navy families in Portsmouth to star in calendar to support British armed forces children

TWO children from navy families have been chosen from hundreds of entries to feature in a national charity calendar which will raise money to support children whose parents are serving in the British Armed Forces.

Eleanor Owen, 20 months old, and six-year-old Harry Sharkey from Portsmouth will appear in the Little Troopers Military Moments 2020 calendar alongside a collection of other photos that capture special moments.

Calendar cover

Eleanor’s picture was taken back in August and shows her giving her Dad, Chief Petty Officer James Owen, a big welcome home hug following his long deployment serving on HMS Westminster.

Her mum, Petty Officer Laura Owen, who also serves in the Royal Navy on HMS Drake, said: ‘As James and I are both serving, the times we spend altogether as a family are very important and moments like the one shown in the picture are very special to us.’

In the last four years Harry and his brother Oliver have watched his Dad, Lieutenant Commander Philip Sharkey, sail out of Portsmouth on deployment many times. The photo chosen for the calendar was one of Harry aged two.

Harry Sharkey watching his Dad,Lieutenant CommanderPhilip Sharkey, sail out of Portsmouth on deployment

Mum Nicola Sharkey said: ‘We’ve lived in Portsmouth for six years now and this photo represents our little boys’ childhoods to date very well, watching out for Daddy’s ships.

‘Harry is also wearing a little sailors cap which we bought in the historic dockyard where we’ve spent many an afternoon watching the ships come in and out.’

Little Troopers founder, army veteran and military parent, Louise Fetigan added: ‘We are delighted that Eleanor and Harry will feature in our calendar this year. Their photos encapsulate that special bond that military children have with their serving parents and show one of the biggest challenges military children face, which is being regularly separated from their serving parent for long periods of time. That’s why Little Troopers exists, to champion and support all our military children, whatever challenges forces life sends their way.”

Eleanor Owen giving her Dad, Chief Petty OfficerJames Owen, a big welcome home hug following his longdeployment serving on HMS Westminster.

The ‘Military Moments’ 2020 calendar is now on sale, costing £7.50.

For more information visit littletroopers.net