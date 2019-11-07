Type 21 Association to lay wreaths in Portsmouth on Remembrance Sunday

WREATHS are to be laid in Portsmouth on Remembrance Sunday to commemorate the lives of those who died while serving on the Royal Navy’s former Type 21 ships.

The frigates were built to replace the navy’s Type 41 and Type 61 frigates and served throughout the 1980s and into the 1990s.

The shadow of a Royal Navy rating falls on the names on one of the panels on the Portsmouth Naval memorial in Southsea. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Eight Type 21 ships were built and all of them, bar HMS Amazon, took part in the Falklands War in 1982 as the 4th Frigate Squadron.

HMS Ardent and HMS Antelope were both lost during the conflict after being bombed by Argentine A-4 Skyhawks, sinking May 22 and May 24.

Sunday’s event at the Portsmouth Naval Memorial will also remember those who have died in service of their nation, in war and peace.

Wreaths will also be laid in Chatham, at the Cenotaph, London, the National Memorial Arboretum, the Falklands War Memorial in Plymouth and at The War Memorial in Stanley, in the Falklands.

Each poppy wreath will bear the crest of the Type 21 Association – a group formed to bring together people who served on the ships.

Steve Parker, the association’s PR officer, said: ‘Once again, members of the association will be remembering those no longer with us on this special day all over the world.

‘We have members in Australia, the Falklands, America and numerous other countries who will all take time to remember lost comrades on Remembrance Sunday wherever they may be.’

Chairman Morgan Phillips added: ‘The Type 21 ships will once again be represented both nationally and internationally and I am very proud that once again our memorials at the National Memorial Arboretum will form part of the national Remembrance services.’

The full Type 21 class comprised ships HMS Amazon, HMS Alacrity, HMS Ardent, HMS Antelope, HMS Ambuscade, HMS Avenger, HMS Arrow and HMS Active.