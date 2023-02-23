On February 25 last year, hundreds of sailors left Portsmouth Naval Base to be on standby in the Mediterranean as part of the UK’s response to support Nato countries in eastern Europe, following Russians invasion of Ukraine.

Families of the crew waved them off from the harbour walls, with children heard cheering on their loved ones as Royal Marines sailed out of Portsmouth.

One year on, this is everything we know about Portsmouth’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict:

HMS Diamond on Nato operations in the Mediterranean.

Who was involved?

Patrol ship HMS Trent and Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond were both supporting a Nato fleet as part of Britain’s response to the conflict in Ukraine.

When did they leave?

On February 25, HMS Diamond set sail from Portsmouth Naval Base to join HMS Trent, which had already taken her place alongside NATO vessels in the alliance’s Mediterranean task force on February 16.

A Wildcat helicopter flies next to HMS Trent in the Mediterranean

The majority of the 350 Royal Marines of 45 Commando committed to Poland had already arrived.

What other roles did Portsmouth play?

Royal Navy and Ukrainian cyber warfare experts fended off virtual attacks to ‘national infrastructure’ during a large-scale cyber battle exercise in Estonia.

The Royal Navy’s cyber operations specialists based in Portsmouth are usually on the virtual front lines across the world, protecting ships and RN bases from threats round the clock but headed to a cyber range in Estonia’s capital to join forces with a Ukrainian cyber unit.

A Wildcat helicopter flies above some of the flight crew on HMS Trent in the Mediterranean

Many teams were based in their home countries but were connected virtually to a ‘cyber range’ controlled in Tallinn, where the Royal Navy Cyber Protection Team from the Maritime C5ISR Support Unit (MCSU) from Portsmouth were based throughout the exercises.

The unit delivers 24/7 defensive monitoring of networks from the RN Cyber Security Operating Centre on Portsdown Hill.

What has happened since?

HMS Trent has been pushing aircrews to the limit as she helps write the rule book for helicopter operations around the globe.

The patrol ship served as a test bed for two weeks of intensive trials in May 2022 with a Wildcat helicopter in the Mediterranean, testing the aircraft in different weather and sea conditions, with different weights and loads by day and night to determine the limits at which aviators can safely operate.

Have they returned?