AN URGENT appeal has been launched to restore a crumbling monument honouring the Royal Navy’s greatest hero.

For more than two centuries the Nelson Monument has stood proudly atop Portsdown Hill overlooking the Solent.

The Nelson Society's Trafalgar Day service on Monday 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (191021-8714)

But now history lovers from the Nelson Society have raised concerns about the state of the historic monolith.

Group members claim the bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, at the very top of the 120ft pillar, is in a dire state and needs a facelift.

Nelson Society member Jane Smith, of Southsea, has now launched a public appeal to raise money to help fund the renovation work. Her plea comes after the nation marked the 214th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar.

Speaking to The News, she said: ‘Because the bust is so high, people can’t see what the damage is. So it’s very hard to make a case for it.

‘It has seen a real deterioration over the past few years. A chunk of Nelson’s nose has come off. It’s so exposed to the elements it’s beginning to deteriorate badly.’

The memorial was completed in 1809 in honour of Admiral Lord Nelson’s victory – and sacrifice – at the Battle of Trafalgar on October 21, 1805.

The famed naval leader was killed during the battle after being shot by a sniper. He died on the deck of his flagship HMS Victory.

The monument features a stone carving of Nelson near its top, who is looking in the direction of the battleground.

Mrs Smith said the last time the monument was renovated was in 2005 as part of the 200th anniversary commemorations of the Battle of Trafalgar.

A private survey of the site, by a local drone operator, gave a detailed view of the damage of Nelson’s statue.

The site is owned by the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) which is responsible for the upkeep of the site.

Mrs Smith added: ‘The bust is extremely important. It’s a very interesting and appropriate version of Nelson’s appearance. It must be preserved.

‘There’s a lot more to this monument than meets the eye and I think it’s very important to preserve this piece of history.’

To support the campaign by the Nelson Society, see www.nelson-society.com