Veterans and medical staff at Portsdown Group Practice pay tribute on Remembrance Day
MEDICAL staff at Portsdown Group Practice sites paid their respects on Remembrance Day with specially invited veterans.
Eight veterans were invited to their Kingston Crescent Surgery where they took part in a small service. A practice spokesperson said: ‘Our veterans represented all three military services and included a submariner, navy chef, MT driver from the army and an RAF engineer. With a bugler in attendance playing the Last Post and Reveille the service was a great success and a reminder to those that are no longer here.’