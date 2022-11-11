News you can trust since 1877
Veterans and medical staff at Portsdown Group Practice pay tribute on Remembrance Day

MEDICAL staff at Portsdown Group Practice sites paid their respects on Remembrance Day with specially invited veterans.

By Chris Broom
39 minutes ago - 1 min read

Eight veterans were invited to their Kingston Crescent Surgery where they took part in a small service. A practice spokesperson said: ‘Our veterans represented all three military services and included a submariner, navy chef, MT driver from the army and an RAF engineer. With a bugler in attendance playing the Last Post and Reveille the service was a great success and a reminder to those that are no longer here.’

