WATCH: RAF jet bombs Houthi rebel targets in Yemen after "dangerous attacks" on Royal Navy and merchant ships
The US and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen in a massive retaliatory strike using warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, American officials said.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The US air force’s Middle East command said it hit more than 60 targets at 16 sites in Yemen, including “command-and-control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities and air defence radar systems”. US President Joe Biden said the strikes were meant to demonstrate that America and its allies “will not tolerate” the militant group’s ceaseless attacks on the Red Sea.
And he said they only made the move after attempts at diplomatic negotiations and careful deliberation. “These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea — including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history,” Mr Biden said in a statement. He noted the attacks endangered US personnel and civilian mariners and jeopardised trade and added: “I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.”
The Ministry of Defence released a video of an RAF Typhoon jet carrying out missile strikes on rebel positions. Houthi militants have been targeting merchant ships in the area, and have flown drones near Royal Navy ships. Earlier this week, HMS Diamond shot down drones which flew near its position in the Red Sea, using its Sea Viper missiles. Prime minister Rishi Sunak said the airstrikes were in response to "dangerous attacks" on commercial vessels.