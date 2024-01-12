The US and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen in a massive retaliatory strike using warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, American officials said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The US air force’s Middle East command said it hit more than 60 targets at 16 sites in Yemen, including “command-and-control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities and air defence radar systems”. US President Joe Biden said the strikes were meant to demonstrate that America and its allies “will not tolerate” the militant group’s ceaseless attacks on the Red Sea.

And he said they only made the move after attempts at diplomatic negotiations and careful deliberation. “These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea — including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history,” Mr Biden said in a statement. He noted the attacks endangered US personnel and civilian mariners and jeopardised trade and added: “I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad