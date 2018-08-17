WATCH: Commodore answers questions you want to know about HMS Queen Elizabeth

A TOP-RANKING naval officer has been answering questions from the public about Britain’s biggest warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Commodore Andrew Betton has been in the hot seat as the public quizzed him on the Royal Navy’s future flagship ahead of her deployment to America, which will see her setting sail from Portsmouth tomorrow evening at 6pm.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be setting sail from Portsmouth tomorrow evening at 6pm. Photo: PA

Read More: This is when HMS Queen Elizabeth will leave Portsmouth for historic USA trip

Cdre Betton, who is in charge of the UK’s carrier strike group – a battle force made of a variety of warships combined to protect and support the 65,000-tonne supercarrier – answered a range of questions from how fast the carrier can go to what sort of ships will guard her.

Read More: HMS Queen Elizabeth USA trip: What will the weather be like for her departure from Portsmouth

The video, released today by the Royal Navy, is the first of two. The second part of the Q&A will be available on Sunday by visiting Portsmouth Naval Base’s social media accounts, @hmnbportsmouth on Twitter and ‘HM Naval Base Portsmouth’ on Facebook.