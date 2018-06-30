WATCH: Dramatic moment parachute team lands at Portsmouth Armed Forces Day

Have your say

THEY are some of the best in the business – and stunned crowds with their incredible arrival to the Armed Forces Day celebrations.

The Lightning Bolt army parachute display team drew in tremendous crowds at Southsea Common this afternoon as they arrived at the Armed Forces Day event in style.

The Lightning Bolt army parachute team arrive at Armed Forces Day in Southsea Common. Picture: Ben Fishwick

The parachute display was one of many attractions throughout the day – including a military drill and a display of armed forces vehicles.

Events were also held in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and across the harbour in Gosport.