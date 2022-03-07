President Vladimir Putin ordered his army into the neighbouring country on Thursday, February 24.

The invasion came after months of troop build up at the border between Russia and Ukraine.

As The News reported last week, a top Royal Navy admiral has claimed that President Putin may have cancer which may have prompted the invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

A symbol that has become associated with the invasion since it began last month is the letter Z.

But what does it stand for and what does it mean?

Here’s all you need to know:

What does the Z symbol mean?

Gymnast Ivan Kuliak prompted international outrage after he wore the Z symbol during an event recently.

It is a letter that is not part of the Russian alphabet – which is known as Cyrillic.

But it has been spotted painted on Russian army vehicles in the build up to and during the invasion of Ukraine.

The Evening Standard reports that Galina Starovoitova Fellow Kamil Galeev wrote: ‘Z is a letter that Russian Military are putting on their vehicles departing to Ukraine.

‘Some interpret Z as Za pobedy (for victory). Others - as Zapad (West).

‘Anyway, this symbol invented just a few days ago became a symbol of new Russian ideology and national identity.’

Is it a symbol in support of Vladimir Putin?

Due to its links with the war, it is has become associated with support for President Putin’s war in Ukraine.

