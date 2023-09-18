News you can trust since 1877
Denmead father diagnosed with heart condition as a teenager takes on cycle challenge to raise money

A father-of-four from Denmead who discovered he had a heart condition as a teenager is taking on a cycle challenge to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.
By Will SlaterContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST- 3 min read
Ben Dibley, 36, will be tackling 61 miles of tracks and country paths in the charity’s London to Brighton Off Road event.

He discovered he had dilated cardiomyopathy when he was just 18 years old after a relative went to work in Canada.

Ben recalled: “My cousin got a job on an oil refinery. As it was in a remote location everyone had go through a medical which led to him being diagnosed with the condition.

Ben Dibley is taking on a 60-mile cycling challengeBen Dibley is taking on a 60-mile cycling challenge
"As it can have a genetic cause, they recommended the rest of the family be screened. They found that around half of us have the condition.”

Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a disease of the heart muscle which makes the muscle walls become stretched and thin. This means the heart can’t contract properly and pump blood to the rest of the body.

The most common symptoms of the condition are tiredness, chest pain, shortness of breath and palpitations.

Ben said: “I’ll be honest, at the time I didn’t think too much about my diagnosis.

Ben Dibley was diagnosed with a heart condition as a teenagerBen Dibley was diagnosed with a heart condition as a teenager
"I’d been very active as a youngster; I’d played hockey for the country and did lots of other sports.

"I didn’t think about what it might mean for me in the future.”

However, in the years since, Ben has begun to notice the effects of the condition as the ability of his heart to pump blood has declined.

Ben, who runs a specialist plumbing and drainage firm, said: “When I exercise now, I get out of breath more easily. I find I must work harder to do the same exercise as someone else.

Ben Dibley was diagnosed with a heart condition as a teenagerBen Dibley was diagnosed with a heart condition as a teenager
"I love skiing, and I notice it at altitude where the air is thinner.

“I also notice it if I have a few weeks off from the gym, my stamina drops off very quickly and it takes me longer to build it back up.”

There is no cure for DCM, so Ben takes medication to control symptoms and prevent abnormal heart rhythms. He also has a yearly check up with a cardiologist who monitors his heart function.

In the future, he may need a pacemaker to monitor and pace his heart if it is beating too slowly.

Motivated by a desire to help others who might be similarly affected, Ben is taking part in the BHF’s London to Brighton Off Road Bike Ride this coming September.

The challenge will see more than 2,000 cyclists come together to raise money to help fund lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Ben said: “There are a lot of people out there who have no idea they have a heart condition like mine.

"It’s important to me to raise awareness and money for the BHF so that they can help make treatments more effective and available.

“I’ve got no idea how long this ride will take. I live near to the South Downs, so I’ve been able to train on similar terrain.

"I do think it’s going to be tricky and tough to complete, but hopefully it’ll be a challenge I look back on fondly.”

James Rogers, Area Fundraising Manager at the BHF, added: “It’s very inspiring to hear Ben’s determination to help us fund lifesaving research.

“Without the dedication of our cyclists and the commitment of fundraisers like him, we wouldn’t be able to fund research can break new ground, revolutionise treatments and transform the lives of millions of people in the UK.”      

