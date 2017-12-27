Deputy mayor pulls the first pint as pub re-opens after revamp

Have your say

After a major make-over, The Heron pub in Havant has re-opened its doors.

Following a six-figure reinvestment, it welcomed back regulars and new customers alike.

The team behind The Heron showcased the pub’s brand-new look.

And deputy mayor of Havant, Councillor Peter Wade, attended the pub in Petersfield Road with his wife Janet to pull the first pint.

Cllr Wade kick-started celebrations at the opening event, which gave punters a chance to view the new bar area and sport viewing facilities.

The revamped bar features contemporary tiling.

Staff expressed their delight with the more modern finish at the event.

High-quality sound systems and additional screens have been installed throughout the pub to enhance its sports viewing experience.

Emma Cupit, general manager at The Heron, said that she was pleased that the team could re-open the facility with the support of their loyal customers and the local community.

Emma said: ‘We had a fantastic opening event and our Havant neighbours really showed their support.

‘Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to be able to mark the re-opening with the local community.’

She added that her team has already received glowing feedback and reviews on the site’s improved appearance.

Emma said: ‘It was a pleasure to have the deputy mayor officially re-open the Heron.

‘He helped kick-start the festivities and got everyone in the celebratory mood.

‘We’ve already had great feedback on the revamped bar and we look forward to welcoming loyal and new guests over the coming months.’

As well as reviewing the look of the large bar, the owners of The Heron updated its drinks list to offer a wider variety to its customers.

The Hungry Horse venue’s improved drinks range includes additional cask ales.

Despite its more modern appearance, the team assured its regulars that prices would not be affected as it still offers ‘a great deal and a great meal’.

Existing drinks deals including two bottles for £5 and Prosecco for £9.99 at the weekend are still available.

Food offers that are firm favourites for locals, including buy-one-get-one-free burgers on Fridays and curry and a drink for £5 on Wednesdays, are still up for grabs.