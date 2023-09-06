News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Diamond Gabrielle is Emsworth Slimmers’ best friend!!

Gabrielle Prior has been honoured for her efforts in helping people in the Emsworth area to lose weight.
By Simon CarterContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:17 BST- 2 min read
Gabrielle has been running the Emsworth Slimming World group at Emsworth Sports and Social Club since 2021.

She has now received a Diamond Award from the company for inspiring dozens of people in her local community to start losing weight and improve their health.

The accolade sees Gabrielle, who lost two stone with Slimming World herself, become a Diamond Consultant.

Gabrielle with TV presenter Ore Oduba and Slimming World founder Margaret Miles Bramwell collecting her award.Gabrielle with TV presenter Ore Oduba and Slimming World founder Margaret Miles Bramwell collecting her award.
Gabrielle with TV presenter Ore Oduba and Slimming World founder Margaret Miles Bramwell collecting her award.
The award is given to all Consultants in the UK and Ireland who welcome a minimum of 60 members to their group each month for a year, and who inspire these members to keep visiting their group month after month.

Gabrielle said: “There are more than 30 million overweight people in the UK. Two-thirds of the Irish population are overweight.

“Lots of people want to lose weight but they don’t know how or where to turn for help.

"Often people have tried losing weight before, either on their own or by following other diets, and failed.

"But it isn’t them who failed, it’s the programme that failed them, either because the diet was too strict and impossible to sustain for more than a few days or because the support just wasn’t there.

"This leaves people thinking that they can’t do it – that they’ll never succeed with any diet – but at Slimming World they really can take control of their weight once and for all.

“Members in our Emsworth group have collectively lost over 289 stone since January this year and I know that current new members will be equally successful too.

"Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan isn’t a diet - it’s too generous to be called that.

"It helps people make small, easy changes to the way they shop, cook and eat so they make healthier choices and lose weight without ever going hungry or ever feeling like they’re missing out.

"And each week in group we make sure everyone’s motivated for the week ahead. We share new recipes, advice and ideas for coping with challenges – and we have loads of fun!

"I know from my own experience that it can be nerve-wracking to walk into a group for the first time but I can assure people that there’s no judgment, just respect and care.

"Every single person in the room has been there themselves, everyone understands exactly how it feels and everyone’s welcome at our group.

“I truly believe I have the best, most rewarding job in the world – there’s no better feeling than helping someone to achieve their dream weight and feel good about themselves, so winning this award really is the icing – or the diamond – on the cake.”

The Emsworth group meets every Friday at 7.30am, 9am and 10.30am at Emsworth Sports & Social Club. For more details contact Gabrielle on 07833297116.

