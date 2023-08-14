Diamond Liz is Fareham slimmers’ best friend as she wins Slimming World award

Liz has been running the Fareham Slimming World group at the town’s St Johns Hall for nearly 15 years and has now collected a Diamond Award from the company for inspiring dozens of people in the local community to start losing weight and improve their health. The accolade sees Liz become a Diamond Consultant. The award is given to all consultants in the UK and Ireland who welcome a minimum of 60 members to their group each month for a year, and who inspire these members to keep visiting their group month after month. There are only two in the local district and only a handful nationally.

She said: "There are more than 30m overweight people in the UK and that means Fareham too. In fact, in Fareham 67.4 per cent of adults are so overweight that they're putting their health at risk and sadly 14.6 per cent of children are struggling with their weight too."

"Lots of people want to lose weight but they dont know how or where to turn for help. Often people have tried losing weight before, either on their own or by following other diets, and failed. But it isn't them who failed it's the programme that failed them, either the diet was too strict and impossible to sustain for more than a few days or because the support just wasn't there. this leaves people thinking that they can't do it – that they'll never succeed with any diet – but at Slimming World they can really take control of their weight once and for all.

Diamond award for Liz Philo from Slimming World

"Slimming World's Food Optimising plan isn't a diet, it's too generous to be called a diet. It helps people make small, easy changes to the way they shop, cook and eat so they make healthier choices and lose weight without ever going hungry or ever feeling like they're missing out. And each week in group we make sure eveyone's motivated for the week ahead. We share new recipes, advice and ideas for coping with challenges – and we have loads of fun! I know from my own experience that it can be nerve wracking to walk into a group for the first time but I can assure people that there's no judgement, just respect and care. Every single person in the room has been there themselves, everyone understands exactly how it feels and everyone's welcome at our group."

"I truly believe I have the best, most rewarding job in the world – there's no better feeling than helping someone to achieve their dream weight and feel good about themselves – so winning this award really is the icing, or the diamond, on the cake!"

Liz’s groups, which are all in Fareham, include:

Monday: Methodist Church 5.30pm & 7pm

Thursday: St John’s Hall 9am, 10.30am, 5.30pm and 7pm

Friday: Catisfield Scout Hut 9am & 10.30am