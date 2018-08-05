Doctors sign up to help veterans in need scheme

DOCTORS are signing up to become ‘veteran friendly’ under a new national scheme backed by the NHS to improve medical care for former members of the armed services.

Extra support for ex-military personnel will be offered by GPs who sign up to the scheme in a bid to help those who face additional challenges when they return to civilian life.

Dr Mike Brookes, a North Yorkshire GP who served in Iraq, came up with the idea. He said: ‘I could see how pivotal a GP practice could be at identifying ex-service personnel to help ensure they receive the right care and treatment.’

Portsmouth GP Dr Elizabeth Fellows added: ‘Ex-forces personnel may have additional needs when accessing healthcare.’