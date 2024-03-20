Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincoln-James Moore was born on October 22, 2023 at 23 weeks and despite being born prematurely, he was a thriving baby who discovered a love for dinosaurs. He spent three and a half months in hospital but sadly died on February 17, 2024, leaving his parents and family devastated.

His parents, Hollie and Mike Moore, have paid tribute to their beautiful baby boy who changed their lives for the better in the short time he was with them.

Hollie said: "When he was born he was a tiny tiny dot but by the time he was three weeks old, he was flipping himself over.

"I was constantly being kicked he started kicking at 16 weeks. He was very active and that carried on because he was always kicking his little legs.

"I was there all day everyday and I'm glad that I was. I got to know the little person that he was - He had a fascination with neon green and he loved dinosaurs. He would sit on my lap and I would read 'How to Grow a Dinosaur' and he would reach out and try and touch the pictures."

The funeral will take place next week and the family have created a fundraiser in Lincoln-James' name with all donations going to Sophie's Legacy. So far, the fundraiser has already reached £1,280 which has surpassed Hollie's expectation but she wants to raise as much money as possible to help other families going through similar situations.

Hollie said that her beautiful baby boy was a happy soul who was thriving whilst he was in hospital and he bought her family so much joy and happiness.

Hollie added: "I spoke to Lincoln-James before he died and said that we would do some fundraising for Sophie's Legacy - I didn't think we would be raising money in this way but the charity supported me so much.