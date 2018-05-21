Driver ignored police who closed road after a motorbike accident because ‘he didn’t want his microwave meals to melt’

A MAN who put the safety of his microwave meals above that of a police officer has been fined.

Anthony Welford was convicted of dangerous driving and driving without due care and attention, police said.

Welford, 59, got annoyed at being delayed in his car while emergency services attended an unrelated collision in Bognor on April 3.

The collision involved a car and a motorbike and resulted in the bike rider lying on the floor receiving medical treatment.

Officers controlled the traffic while the injured rider was treated but the driver of a silver Vauxhall Zafira – Welford – became impatient.

Police say Welford, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor, drove around another vehicle which was abiding by officers’ orders, before revving his engine and speeding off.

This caused one of the officers to take jump out of the way.

Police tracked him to his home, where the car was registered.

Welford refused to answer the door and police forced their way in and arrested him.

While in custody, Welford said he was annoyed that he had to wait for so long and that he wanted to get home to put his microwave meals in the freezer.

‘I had all my shopping in the car and I didn’t want it to melt,’ Welford said, according to officers.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on May 8, Welford was convicted of dangerous driving and driving without due care and attention. He was given nine penalty points on his licence, fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.