Drunk man taken to QA Hospital after being rescued from Haslar Marina by MoD police

A DRUNK man has been rescued from Haslar Marina by police.

Ministry of Defence officers brought him ashore after they were called yesterday at about 11.30pm to a report of a man in the water.

A spokeswoman for the Solent Coastguard said the man was intoxicated and had been in the water for at least 30 minutes.

His age is not known and he was treated at the scene by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

A spokesperson for the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service said about 25 emergency service personnel took part in the rescue, including coastguard teams from Portsmouth and Hill Head.

The man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital but was not in any ‘imminent danger’ according to paramedics.