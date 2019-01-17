Duke of Edinburgh involved in car accident on Sandringham Estate

Have your say

THE Duke of Edinbrugh has been involved in a car accident, according to reports.

Prince Philip, 97, was reportedly involved in a collision on the Sandringham Estate.

Local police have attended the scene and the Duke of Edinburgh is not reported to have been injured in the crash.

According to reports, Prince Philip was in a ‘Range Rover which overturned in the road’.

Charlie Proctor, editor of Royal Central, tweeted: ‘The Duke of Edinburgh has been involved in a road traffic accident on the Sandringham Estate.

‘Prince Philip was not injured - local police attended the scene. The Duke of Edinburgh was in a Range Rover which overturned in the road.’

The Sandringham Estate is a country house in the parish of Sandringham, Norfolk, and is the home of Queen Elizabeth.

