A-level changes face widespread criticism

THE changes to A-level examinations this year arguably placed more pressure on students than in previous years.

The old AS exams, which provided students with a benchmark for their second year – as well as the opportunity to drop their weakest subject – have been scrapped, with much less emphasis on coursework as well.

Students from Bay House School in Gosport, picked up their A-level results. Picture: Sarah Standing

This, students say, makes the final exams much more stressful – with some headteachers also raising concerns.

Tom Trott, 18 from Lee-on-the-Solent, said: ‘It’s hard to say if the new system is actually any better.

‘It puts a lot more pressure on students, especially close to exam season – and I think I would prefer to be tested at the end of both years.’

Edward Sawkins-Brown, 18 from Fareham said: ‘It was very stressful at times.

‘There’s pros and cons I suppose – there’s no coursework anymore but people’s feelings on it will depend on how they work.

‘I didn’t mind it all being exams too much, but it’s a lot of content to learn in a short period of time, so I think having the exams spread out more would be much better.

‘You just have to keep powering through it.’

Nigel Duncan, principal of Fareham College, said: ‘In light of the recent changes to A-levels in which there is no longer any coursework or modular approach then I think there becomes an ever increasing risk for students to pin performance on a final exam outcome.'

James Prior, headteacher at Portsmouth Grammar School, said: ‘We have performed stronger in our A* to A grades which is particularly pleasing in light of the new linear A-level courses.'

Jane Prescott, headteacher at Portsmouth High School, said: ‘We are really pleased to have achieved this year;s results particularly in light of the new A-level framework in which all examinations are linear.'