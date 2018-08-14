A Level Results 2018: What is clearing and how can I apply?

Have your say

If you, or your child, wants to go to university after A-Levels, but don’t have an offer – then Clearing could be for you.

Clearing is part of the Ucas university application process and is a way for universities to fill spaces they have left for the coming academic year and for those without an offer to have the chance of a place at university.

Picture: PA

Clearing runs from July 5 to October 23. You can find out which courses have vacancies through Ucas from mid-August to late September.

Not all universities or courses have vacancies, and some may be filled quickly. Prospective students can contact universities and colleges about getting a place once they have received their exam results. Applicants can only accept one offer via Clearing.

Someone might find a suitable course through Clearing if:

- They’re flexible about the course and university

- They change their mind on the course and university

- They have reasonable exam results

- They have miss the grades for their chosen course by a narrow margin

Applicants are eligible for Clearing if:

- They’ve completed a Ucas application

- They don’t get any offers

- Their offers aren’t confirmed

- They’ve turned down all received offers

If an applicant applies late for their course (after June 30) they will be automatically entered into Clearing.

Help and advice

Contact the Ucas Exam Results Helpline for free advice if you’ve received exams results that weren’t as good as you were expecting. Ucas Exam Results Helpline 0808 100 8000