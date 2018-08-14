A Level Results 2018: What time schools and colleges in and around Portsmouth will open for students to collect results on Thursday

AFTER two months of anticipation A-level students across the region will be collecting their results on Thursday.
For many it represents the culmination of their school education and will influence their choice of university and future careers.
To help ensure students have to wait no longer than necessary we have compiled a list of times students can obtain their results from local schools and sixth form colleges.
Portsmouth High School – 8am
Portsmouth Grammar School – 8.30am
Portsmouth College – 8.30am
St John’s College – 9am
Highbury College – 9.30am
Fareham College – 10am
Meoncross School – 10am
Bayhouse School and Sixth Form – 8.30am
St Vincent College – 9am
Havant and South Downs College – 8am