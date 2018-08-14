A Level Results 2018: What time schools and colleges in and around Portsmouth will open for students to collect results on Thursday

AFTER two months of anticipation A-level students across the region will be collecting their results on Thursday.

For many it represents the culmination of their school education and will influence their choice of university and future careers.

It is A Level Results Day

To help ensure students have to wait no longer than necessary we have compiled a list of times students can obtain their results from local schools and sixth form colleges.

Portsmouth High School – 8am

Portsmouth Grammar School – 8.30am

Portsmouth College – 8.30am

St John’s College – 9am

Highbury College – 9.30am

Fareham College – 10am

Meoncross School – 10am

Bayhouse School and Sixth Form – 8.30am

St Vincent College – 9am

Havant and South Downs College – 8am