As students across the region open their long awaited A level results we have complied a list of headline figures from all local schools and colleges.

Bay House School and Sixth Form

This year sees the school maintain last year’s record breaking results, with 90 per cent of grades at A*-C and 67 per cent at the highest A*- grades.

The results will allow approximately 90% of students to achieve places at their first-choice university.

This year the school has a record number of eight students securing Oxbridge places.

The school believe the results will make the sixth form one of the highest achieving state sixth forms in the country.

Havant and South Downs College

The college has secured an overall pass rate of 98.5 per cent, with 51 per cent of students achieving A* to B grades or equivalent and nearly a quarter achieving the toughest A*/A grades or equivalent.

Mike Gaston, Principal of Havant & South Downs College, said: ‘I am absolutely delighted with these outstanding results at the end of our first year as HSDC.

‘It has been quite a year of change and our staff and students have responded tremendously.

‘Congratulations to all our students for their resilience, determination and success and to our teaching and business support teams for their dedication and commitment to excellence.’