Anti-bullying conference announced for Portsmouth Guildhall

A CONFERENCE with more than 700 students confirmed will be taking a detailed look at tackling bullying in schools.

On Tuesday, January 30, a conference at the Portsmouth Guildhall will allow school pupils in the city to learn about various strategies to counter bullying in their schools.

The conference has been organised by Rock Clothing, a Portsmouth-based social enterprise.

It is also sponsored by Portsmouth City Council, AT&T, Portsmouth College, Paul Morrison and the Portsmouth Guildhall.

Managing director and founder Keiran O’Toole said: ‘We wanted to organise a conference and get as many students from Portsmouth involved as possible.

‘The main objective of the event is to get young people actively involved in tackling bullying.

‘It is something that I think is very important – I was bullied at school myself and just want to do something to help fight back against the problem.’

The conferences will take place from 9.30am-12pm and from 1-3.30pm.