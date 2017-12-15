College and principal praised by minister

AN ‘outstanding’ college and its principal have been praised for their work by a government minister.

Fareham College and principal Nigel Duncan were praised by Anne Milton, the minister for apprenticeships and skills, in the House of Commons, for helping to address skill shortages.

She said: ‘It is good to see employers coming together, working successfully with a local college, and making sure that they have the power behind them to get the skills that are under-represented in the area.’

Fareham College was rated ‘outstanding’ in its latest Ofsted inspection.