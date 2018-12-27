Council welcomes new special school

PORTSMOUTH City Council has welcomed the news that a new school is to be built for children with special educational needs.

The school will be run by Delta Education Trust and be located on the site of the former Wymering Community Centre in north Portsmouth.

The special school will specifically cater for up to 40 pupils with autism and social communication difficulties and associated challenging behaviour and sensory integration needs.

The council had already identified a ‘growing need for this type of specialist provision in the city’.

Cllr Suzy Horton, cabinet member for education at Portsmouth City Council said ‘I'm thrilled that we have the funding in place for a new school. It will have a positive impact on the availability of school places for children with special educational needs and disabilities in the city. The new school will provide the right environment to enable children and young people to learn and to achieve the best possible outcomes.’