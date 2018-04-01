County gets a ‘good’ for its adult education

HAMPSHIRE County Council’s programmes for adult education, traineeships and apprenticeships have been graded ‘good’ by Ofsted following an inspection.

The report says significant improvements in programmes have been made since the last inspection in 2016.

The county council’s adult education programme teaches more than 10,000 people a year across Hampshire, offering a range of courses for people who are unemployed, low skilled or just looking to participate in classes to develop new skills or pursue a hobby.

Councillor Keith Mans, Hampshire County Council’s executive lead member for children’s services, said: ‘This is excellent news for anyone moving on to further education and training after leaving school and is in line with the high performance that we see across many areas of county council services. We are committed to driving career opportunities and widening training and employment choices.’