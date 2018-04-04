Future scientists and technologists battle it out

Have your say

Bay House School and Sixth Form hosted a competition for the brightest STEM students – those with a passion for science, technology, engineering and maths.

The Institution of Engineering and Technology holds an annual STEM competition for Year Eight students from across the area, called the IET Faraday Challenge.

Teams received a brief in the morning at the Gosport school and had to work to a budget to design and build a prototype solution.

Pictures by Chris Moorhouse. To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference number.