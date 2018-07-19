Here’s why Portsmouth graduates are earning more than most others

A RECORD number of Portsmouth graduates are going into top professional jobs, figures show.

Of the students leaving the University of Portsmouth in 2016/17, 82 per cent are in professional occupations compared to 74 per cent for the rest of the UK.

Portsmouth’s figures have surged seven per cent since the previous year compared to an average rise of three per cent nationwide – while the city’s stats have risen by 15 per cent in three years.

Data from this year’s Destinations of Leavers from Higher Education (DLHE) survey also showed a strong increase in Portsmouth graduates going into work or further study. The University of Portsmouth was ranked first out of 17 universities in the South East, and in the top 10 per cent nationally.

The survey showed also showed the average starting salary of a Portsmouth graduate has risen from £23,250 in 2016 to £23,830 in 2017.

Professor Graham Galbraith, university vice-chancellor, said: ‘It's great to see that we are making a real difference to the opportunities and achievements of our graduates six months after they leave, providing the foundation for a rewarding career.’