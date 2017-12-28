Inspectors praise city school for top efforts

EDUCATION inspectors have hailed a Portsmouth junior school ‘good’ and praised its increasing standards.

Ofsted said Newbridge Junior School in New Road, Buckland, has continued to improve since it became an academy three years ago.

The latest report by the independent body showed attainment had soared since 2014, with more than three-quarters of boys now reaching the expected standard in reading and writing.

Pupils were making ‘rapid’ progress in writing, Ofsted noted. Inspectors also praised the ‘clear leadership’ of headteacher Anna Webb and her team, who had ‘risen to the challenge’ of rising pupil numbers.

Mrs Webb said: ‘We are all incredibly proud to be rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, and receive such praise across the board.’

Stuart Gardner, chief executive of the Thinking Schools Academy Trust which runs Newbridge, said: ‘These are exciting times for the school as it goes from strength to strength, proving a shining example to others in Portsmouth.’