Learners become ‘explorers’ as part of outdoor initiative

Portsmouth High School girls had lessons, from mathematics to English, in and around the newly built outdoor learning classroom and played and had lunch in the school's gardens
Portsmouth High School girls had lessons, from mathematics to English, in and around the newly built outdoor learning classroom and played and had lunch in the school's gardens
The truck after the crash, which had its bumper and the passenger side of its windscreen punctured by a fence post. Picture: Tina Henley

PICTURES: ‘Absolute destruction’ as truck destroys fence and summer house in Fareham

0
Have your say

YOUNGSTERS at a city school took to their natural surroundings to celebrate Outdoor Classroom Day.

Girls at Portsmouth High School Prep School enjoyed mathematics and English lessons in their new open-air learning area to mark the international event.

Staged on May 17, they joined hundreds of thousands of pupils worldwide for the initiative – which was targeted at encouraging play and learning in a dynamic, green environment.

Paul Marshallsay, headteacher of Portsmouth High School Prep School, in Kent Road, Southsea, said: ‘It has been wonderful taking part in this international initiative.

‘We aim to develop children with a sense of exploration that goes beyond that of a narrow academic curriculum. Every day, we encourage our girls to become explorers.’