Learners become ‘explorers’ as part of outdoor initiative

YOUNGSTERS at a city school took to their natural surroundings to celebrate Outdoor Classroom Day.

Girls at Portsmouth High School Prep School enjoyed mathematics and English lessons in their new open-air learning area to mark the international event.

Staged on May 17, they joined hundreds of thousands of pupils worldwide for the initiative – which was targeted at encouraging play and learning in a dynamic, green environment.

Paul Marshallsay, headteacher of Portsmouth High School Prep School, in Kent Road, Southsea, said: ‘It has been wonderful taking part in this international initiative.

‘We aim to develop children with a sense of exploration that goes beyond that of a narrow academic curriculum. Every day, we encourage our girls to become explorers.’