More advice, say students

NEARLY half of students in the south east leaving secondary education have said that they do not receive enough careers advice, according to a new survey.

The Association of Accounting Technicians spoke with school leavers ahead of the deadline for university applications with 49 per cent saying they need more advice than they currently receive.

Suzie Webb, director of education and development at AAT, said: ‘Our research suggests that information and advice is somewhat lacking, and arguably biased towards the university route.

‘While continued academia will prove the right choice for many school leavers, there is certainly more that can be done to ensure that they are presented with all the options.’