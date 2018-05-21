MP brings in new education measures

Have your say

EAST Hampshire MP and education secretary Damien Hinds has announced plans to provide more children from all backgrounds with good school places.

The package of measures includes £50 million funding to expand the number of places at existing good or outstanding selective schools, a new wave of free school applications and support for faith schools.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman welcomed the plans.

Mrs Braverman said: ‘Raising standards and giving children from all backgrounds greater access to good school places is a cause close to my heart.