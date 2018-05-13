MP quizzed by pupils on her life in politics

Have your say

FAREHAM MP Suella Braverman was grilled by students from Hook-with-Warsash CofE Academy last week.

The MP visited the primary school to host an assembly for the pupils – before opening the floor to a question-and-answer session.

Students then quizzed the MP on Brexit, life in Parliament, laws and democracy, votes for children and inspiring role models.

Mrs Braverman said: ‘The visit to Hook-with-Warsash Primary School was a pleasure.

‘It’s great to see the school doing so well, the children asked some excellent questions too.

‘I was pleased that the school supported my Christmas carol service with their amazing school choir, the singing was amazing.

‘I would like to thank the teaching staff for all they do to ensure that our children get the best start in life.’

The Fareham MP also met headteacher Sara Willoughby, staff and school governors during her visit.