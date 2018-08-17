New sports facility bid

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH High School has applied for planning permission to build a new multi-use games area.

The application states: ‘The proposed all weather MUGA will provide a location for soft outdoor education that the school does not currently have.’

The proposed installation of the 35 x 32.5 metre all weather facility is to be built within the school’s own grounds and would replace the two existing tennis courts.

As well as improving physical education opportunities for students the school believes the proposal to be aesthetically positive for the area.

The proposal states: ‘Existing designs are in scale and keeping with existing school buildings and tennis courts.’