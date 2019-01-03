Oarsome boost

A GOSPORT youth charity has been given a boost by a student housing firm.

Oarsome Chance, which helps youngsters who are disengaged from mainstream education try rowing on the Solent, and teaches vocational skills linked to boat maintenance and building, has been chosen by Unite Students Portsmouth as its charity of the year.

Unite, which manages the yellow-topped building in Greetham Street dubbed the ‘Minion’, provides accommodation for almost 3,000 students in the city.

The company plans to take part in fundraising initiatives on behalf of the charity.

‘We’re delighted that the team at Unite Students Portsmouth has chosen Oarsome Chance as their Charity of the Year. It will not only provide a valuable fundraising boost, but will also help to raise awareness in Portsmouth of the work we are doing with young people who are struggling in the mainstream education system,’ said Oarsome Chance principal John Gillard.