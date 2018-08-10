COTTAGE Grove nursery has been nominated for the national ‘Play More Award’.

The award provides financial support for deserving nurseries to improve outdoor play areas to help children learn about nature.

The campaign carried out a survey of children aged four to eight which revealed that 89 percent were unable to identify a butterfly.

Parents were asked to nominate a deserving nursery with Cottage Grove now having been shortlisted to receive support for its outdoor play area.

One parent said: ‘A lot of children live in high rise flats with no gardens. This money could help make the nursery garden an exciting place for the children.’