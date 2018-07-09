Portsmouth school lets pupils come in late the day after World Cup semi-final

A SCHOOL in Southsea will be letting children make the most of England’s World Cup fever, by helping them to stay up late to watch the game.

Fernhurst Junior School in Southsea will be letting pupils come into school at 10am, an hour later than the normal school day begins.

Headteacher Roberta Kirby with pupils from Fernhurst Junior School

The school will still be open for the full school day so that parents can still get to work on time if need be.

Headteacher Roberta Kirby says that she wanted the pupils to experience the thrill of the World Cup semi-finals, without struggling with repercussions the next day.

She said: ‘I made the decision this morning but have been thinking about it ever since England won at the weekend.

‘The children will certainly want to watch the match and if it goes to extra time or penalties then it would be a very late night.

‘With it also being very hot at night as well we thought it would be nice to push the regulations back a bit – we’re near the end of term after all, and it should make things a bit easier for everyone.

‘It’s quite nice to be able to give the children and parents an hour’s grace on an occasion like this.’

The headteacher is optimistic about England’s chances of reaching the World Cup final – but knows it isn’t going to be easy.

Mrs Kirby said: ‘I really hope it doesn’t go to penalties again.

‘I am hoping we can win the match in the main game, but history tells me England doesn’t do things the easy way.'