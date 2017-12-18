Portsmouth university criminologist becomes chairman of The Security Institute

Have your say

A UNIVERSITY of Portsmouth criminologist has been announced as the new chairman of The Security Institute.

Dr Alison Wakefield, a course leader in Risk and Security Management, will step into the role at the UK’s largest professional membership body for security experts in January.

She said: ‘I am extremely honoured to be appointed chairman of the Security Institute.

‘Today’s uncertain political and economic landscape presents significant challenges, but also great opportunities as people and organisations look to our profession to help them manage uncertainty.’