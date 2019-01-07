Portsmouth youngsters urged to consider engineering jobs

YOUNGSTERS are being urged to consider a career in engineering – following a ‘steep’ rise in the number of jobs available.

A Portsmouth recruitment firm, Wild Recruitment, believes that more young people are needed in the engineering sector than ever before, with high-profile companies in the defence, aerospace and other technical sectors in the area.

Managing director Michelle Stewart says that the demand for engineering workers is soaring, with the big companies also relying on a local supply chain – making it easier for young people to get themselves a job.

She explained: ‘Recently we have seen a dramatic upturn in the number of workers required in engineering and technical roles.

‘Companies are coming to us as they know we can supply workers – but with the number of jobs being created in the sector we are going to need a larger workforce.

‘The opening of UTC Portsmouth is important as it will educate more students and will encourage more to take this career route.’