Pupils attend third jobs fair

COLLEGE students attended a jobs and apprenticeship fair to explore career opportunities.

Pupils from Fareham College attended Suella Fernandes MP’s Fareham Jobs and Apprenticeship Fair as part of a variety of events the college is involved with for National Apprenticeship Week 2018.

Nigel Duncan, principal of Fareham College said: ‘The fair is something we have been happy to support over the last three years because it showcases the range of opportunities we can offer to young people.’

MP Suella Fernandes added: ‘Accessing the right education and skills training is essential to help our young people fulfil their potential and find a rewarding career.

‘This is why I have organised my third Fareham Jobs and Apprenticeship Fair