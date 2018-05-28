Pupils from Portsmouth school class of 1956 meet up for reunion

Have your say

FORMER pupils spent the day reminiscing about their school days at a reunion.

Headmistress of Portsmouth High School, Jane Prescott, met up with the class of 1956 for the reunion at Hinton Ampner.

The ladies, entering their 80s, enjoyed reminiscing about their time at school and laughing over photographs from the archives.

In 1939 Hinton Ampner near Alresford, in Hampshire, became the war time home for Portsmouth High School.

Mrs Prescott said: ‘It is an enormous honour to be with these ladies and to share happy memories of their school days

‘We very much hold the same values and ethos today as we did then.’