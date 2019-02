Have your say

AN HISTORIC school has celebrated its 137th birthday here in the city.

Portsmouth High School celebrated 137 years of teaching children in a service at Portsmouth Cathedral.

The school was founded on February 21, 1882, opening at Marlborough House in Osborne Road before moving to Kent Road in 1928.

Past and present students attended the service.

Rhoda Zeffertt, who left the school in 1956, said: ‘The lessons read by the pupils and the choirs singing in the cathedral were absolutely beautiful.’