Pupils scoop top award

STUDENTS from a Portsmouth school will be travelling off to the Netherlands after being selected as the winners of a competition by astronaut Tim Peake.

Year 10 pupils from UTC Portsmouth won the UTC Space Tech Challenge for their work into the research of the potential of Nuclear Fusion Impulse Reaction Drives.

Dewald Roos, Elliott Gilkes-Strong, Andrei Mosora and Ethan Wilson will now be going to the European Space Research and Technology Centre as their prize.

Head of science Damien Edmundson said: ‘To our students, a massive congratulations. They have demonstrated every STEM habit we wish our students to embody throughout this project and have been rewarded.’